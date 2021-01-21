Overview of Dr. Bo Yoo, MD

Dr. Bo Yoo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sheffield Village, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Firelands Regional Medical Center, Fisher-Titus Medical Center, Magruder Hospital, Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital and The Bellevue Hospital.



Dr. Yoo works at Mercy Health Neurosurgery Management in Sheffield Village, OH with other offices in Janesville, WI and Sandusky, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.