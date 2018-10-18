Dr. Bob Armin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bob Armin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bob Armin, MD
Dr. Bob Armin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA|University of California At Los Angeles and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center, Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Mission Community Hospital, Olive View - UCLA Medical Center and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Dr. Armin works at
Dr. Armin's Office Locations
-
1
C/V ENT Surgical Group16500 Ventura Blvd Ste 205, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 350-7551Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Alen N Cohen, MD, FACS, FARS7345 Medical Center Dr Ste 510, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 459-5691Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Mission Community Hospital
- Olive View - UCLA Medical Center
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Armin?
I have been seeing Dr. Armin now for issues I have been having with my ears feeling stuffy. Being in medical field myself I felt helpless that I could not find any reason behind it. Dr. Armin has been very patient with me and has walked me stepwise through the process. We tried nasal sprays and allergy medications with only mild success. He recommended a CT scan and found one of my sinuses to be completed clogged up. I had a sinus procedure in office and problem solved. Strongly recommend him
About Dr. Bob Armin, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 17 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1790960888
Education & Certifications
- University of California - Los Angeles
- University of California - Los Angeles
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA|University of California At Los Angeles
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Armin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Armin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Armin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Armin works at
Dr. Armin has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Armin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Armin speaks Persian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Armin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Armin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Armin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.