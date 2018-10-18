Overview of Dr. Bob Armin, MD

Dr. Bob Armin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA|University of California At Los Angeles and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center, Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Mission Community Hospital, Olive View - UCLA Medical Center and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.



Dr. Armin works at C/V ENT Surgical Group in Encino, CA with other offices in West Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.