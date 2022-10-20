See All Podiatric Surgeons in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Bob Baravarian, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.0 (43)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Bob Baravarian, DPM

Dr. Bob Baravarian, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They completed their fellowship with German Found Intl Devel-Behring Hosp

Dr. Baravarian works at University Foot And Ankle Institute in Santa Monica, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA, Beverly Hills, CA, Sherman Oaks, CA, Valencia, CA, West Hills, CA, Los Angeles, CA, Santa Barbara, CA and Manhattan Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Plantar Fasciitis and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Baravarian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Univ. Foot and Ankle Institute A Podiatric Surgical Center
    2121 Wilshire Blvd Ste 101, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 828-0011
  2. 2
    Torrance
    2990 Lomita Blvd Ste B, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 206-5566
  3. 3
    Beverly Hills
    150 N Robertson Blvd Ste 205, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 828-0011
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    1:30pm - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Sherman Oaks
    5170 Sepulveda Blvd Ste 100, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 330-5799
  5. 5
    Valencia
    26357 McBean Pkwy Ste 250, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 666-4412
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm
  6. 6
    West Hills
    7230 Medical Center Dr Ste 503, West Hills, CA 91307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (747) 444-1186
  7. 7
    UCLA Medical Plaza
    100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 720, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 652-5514
  8. 8
    Santa Barbara
    1919 State St Ste 206, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 284-0836
  9. 9
    Manhattan Beach
    1101 N Sepulveda Blvd Ste 104, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 206-5565

  • Providence Saint John's Health Center
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Arthritic Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Cartilage Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Common Peroneal Nerve Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Peroneal Muscular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Synostosis of Talus and Calcaneus - Short Stature Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Torn Cartilage Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Oct 20, 2022
    I desperately needed new custom orthotics and I was able to be seen by University Foot and Ankle Institute within 24 hours. Dr. Bob is great! He is very friendly and made me great custom orthotics. My feet feel so much better!
    About Dr. Bob Baravarian, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, French, Hebrew, Persian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1952310799
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • German Found Intl Devel-Behring Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
    Residency
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Southern California
    Undergraduate School

