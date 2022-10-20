Dr. Bob Baravarian, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baravarian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bob Baravarian, DPM
Overview of Dr. Bob Baravarian, DPM
Dr. Bob Baravarian, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They completed their fellowship with German Found Intl Devel-Behring Hosp
Dr. Baravarian works at
Dr. Baravarian's Office Locations
Univ. Foot and Ankle Institute A Podiatric Surgical Center2121 Wilshire Blvd Ste 101, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (310) 828-0011
Torrance2990 Lomita Blvd Ste B, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (424) 206-5566
Beverly Hills150 N Robertson Blvd Ste 205, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 828-0011Monday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday1:30pm - 5:00pm
Sherman Oaks5170 Sepulveda Blvd Ste 100, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Directions (818) 330-5799
Valencia26357 McBean Pkwy Ste 250, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 666-4412Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday12:00pm - 5:00pm
West Hills7230 Medical Center Dr Ste 503, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (747) 444-1186
UCLA Medical Plaza100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 720, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (424) 652-5514
Santa Barbara1919 State St Ste 206, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Directions (805) 284-0836
Manhattan Beach1101 N Sepulveda Blvd Ste 104, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 Directions (424) 206-5565
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- Motion Picture Industry Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baravarian?
I desperately needed new custom orthotics and I was able to be seen by University Foot and Ankle Institute within 24 hours. Dr. Bob is great! He is very friendly and made me great custom orthotics. My feet feel so much better!
About Dr. Bob Baravarian, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English, Arabic, French, Hebrew, Persian and Spanish
- 1952310799
Education & Certifications
- German Found Intl Devel-Behring Hosp
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- University Of Southern California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baravarian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baravarian accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baravarian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baravarian works at
Dr. Baravarian has seen patients for Limb Pain, Plantar Fasciitis and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baravarian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baravarian speaks Arabic, French, Hebrew, Persian and Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Baravarian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baravarian.
