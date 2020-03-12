Overview

Dr. Bob Felty, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Midlothian, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie.



Dr. Felty works at MIDLOTHIAN FAMILY MEDICINE CLINIC in Midlothian, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.