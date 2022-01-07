Overview

Dr. Bob Ly, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mount Vernon, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Ly works at Skagit Regional Health in Mount Vernon, WA with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.