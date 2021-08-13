Dr. Bob Miyake, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miyake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bob Miyake, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bob Miyake, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ of NV Sch of Med and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Dr. Miyake works at
Locations
-
1
Allergy Partners of Nevada2485 W HORIZON RIDGE PKWY, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 212-5889
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
get doctor takes good care of both me and my daughter
About Dr. Bob Miyake, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1760590582
Education & Certifications
- Univ of NV Sch of Med
- Internal Medicine
