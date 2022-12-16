Overview

Dr. Bob Schank, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Moore, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Southwest Medical Center and OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.



Dr. Schank works at Integris Family Care Moore in Moore, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.