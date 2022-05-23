See All Neurosurgeons in Torrance, CA
Dr. Bob Shafa, MD

Neurosurgery
3.9 (23)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bob Shafa, MD

Dr. Bob Shafa, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Shafa works at UCLA Neurosurgery Outpatient in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shafa's Office Locations

    UCLA Neurosurgery Outpatient
    3400 Lomita Blvd Ste 104, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 540-0965
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Traumatic Brain Injury
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Meningiomas
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
  View other providers who treat Stroke
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 23, 2022
    If I could give Dr Shafa a 100 stars I would-he’s my hero! Dr Shafa pulled up the pictures from my MRI showing us the location & size of tumor and how it was choking off the brain fluid drainage area and it had to be removed! He felt confident it had been there several years and was slow growing but getting to a very dangerous size & location which needed removing. He was very honest about the surgery, but was positive because he’s performed thousands of this type of surgery & would treat me as if I were his sister, whom he loves dearly. My husband, daughter and I felt I was in very good hands. Surgery took place 1 week later. I firmly believe not having any side effects or loss of function etc. is due to Dr Shafa’s perfectionist ability and demonstrated excellence of his craft. My TMMC hospital stay was half of what was expected. Dr Shafa is my hero, so amazing, caring, comforting, just overall wonderful I highly, highly, highly recommend him as your neurosurgery doctor!
    — May 23, 2022
    About Dr. Bob Shafa, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1477675890
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
