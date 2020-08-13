Dr. Winston has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bob Winston, MD
Dr. Bob Winston, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Bob Winston and Associates2020 W Pinhook Rd Ste 504, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 593-0830
Solutions Recovery Center1602 W Pinhook Rd Ste 100A, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 593-0830
I have been a patient of Dr. Winsoton since 2008. He has helped me so much. I have made so much progress with the help of Dr. WInston. He and his staff really care about their patients. He even saw me for free for about 6 months a few years back when I lost health insurance. Without Dr. Winston no telling where my life would be. I live a couple of hours away and I choose to make the trip because Dr. Winston is defiantly worth the drive. Dr. Winston has given me the tool to stay clean and sober. I have met with several psychiatrists and none come close to Dr. Winston. He is the best of the best. I will continue my treatment with him for as long as he is in business. Thank you Dr. Bob Winston for changing my life! Stephen Ira Adams
- 42 years of experience
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Winston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winston has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Winston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Winston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winston.
