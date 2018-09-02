Dr. Boban Joseph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joseph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Boban Joseph, MD
Overview of Dr. Boban Joseph, MD
Dr. Boban Joseph, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE.
They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joseph's Office Locations
- 1 160 E Artesia St Ste 345, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 865-7990
-
2
Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center1798 N Garey Ave, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 865-7990
-
3
Doheny Eye Center Ucla - Pasadena625 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 280, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 817-4747
-
4
Vitreo-retinal Associates Medical Group800 Fairmount Ave Ste 120, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 440-9920
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Joseph?
My husband who is a terrible patient loves Doctor Joseph. He is diabetic and has done an excellent job on his eyes. Girls at his office are nice too. Would highly recommend.
About Dr. Boban Joseph, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1639109101
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joseph has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joseph has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joseph on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joseph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joseph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.