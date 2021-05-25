Dr. Bobbak Mansouri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mansouri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bobbak Mansouri, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bobbak Mansouri, MD is a Dermatologist in Tyler, TX. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine.
Oliver Street 501(a) Inc1367 Dominion Plz, Tyler, TX 75703 Directions (903) 534-6200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
U.S. Dermatology Partners Tyler on Beckham1720 S Beckham Ave Ste 102, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 579-7208Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I was very pleased with my visit. Everyone was very professional and made me feel comfortable. Dr.Mansouri answered all my questions.
- Dermatology
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Texas Texas A&M University
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. Mansouri accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mansouri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mansouri has seen patients for Dermatitis, Herpes Simplex Infection and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mansouri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
100 patients have reviewed Dr. Mansouri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mansouri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mansouri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mansouri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.