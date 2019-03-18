Dr. Bobbi Edwards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edwards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bobbi Edwards, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bobbi Edwards, MD is a Dermatologist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Bobbi Edwards MD PC24901 Northwestern Hwy Ste 214, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 483-7808
- 2 19315 W 10 Mile Rd, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 483-8488
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Dr. Edwards is an awesome doctor! She is very knowledgeable when it comes to treating Discoid Lupus and Ashy Dermatosis. She discussed a plan of action and proceeded with treatment for both. I would highly recommend Dr. Edwards.
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Edwards accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edwards has seen patients for Hair Loss and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edwards on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edwards.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edwards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edwards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.