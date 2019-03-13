Overview

Dr. Bobbi Hoppe, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ellensburg, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Kittitas Valley Healthcare and North Memorial Health.



Dr. Hoppe works at North Memorial Podiatry in Ellensburg, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Atrial Fibrillation and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.