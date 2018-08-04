See All Ophthalmologists in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Bobbie Khosla-Gupta, MD

Ophthalmology
3.2 (17)
Call for new patient details
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bobbie Khosla-Gupta, MD

Dr. Bobbie Khosla-Gupta, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.

Dr. Khosla-Gupta works at Gabriel T. Chong MD PC in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Pinguecula and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Khosla-Gupta's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gabriel T. Chong MD PC
    2709 Blue Ridge Rd Ste 100, Raleigh, NC 27607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 782-8038
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rex Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Eyes
Pinguecula
Stye
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 04, 2018
    Very happy with my interactions with Dr. Gupta in the office & hospital before & after cataract surgery on both eyes - about 2 months apart …. Not overly talkative, but certainly takes time to answer questions and explain conditions thoroughly. Will definitely return to Dr. Gupta for annual checks and any eye problems that arise in the future.
    Lynn H. in Cary, NC — Aug 04, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bobbie Khosla-Gupta, MD
    About Dr. Bobbie Khosla-Gupta, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881892578
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Khosla-Gupta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khosla-Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khosla-Gupta works at Gabriel T. Chong MD PC in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Dr. Khosla-Gupta’s profile.

    Dr. Khosla-Gupta has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Pinguecula and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khosla-Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Khosla-Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khosla-Gupta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khosla-Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khosla-Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

