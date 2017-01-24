Dr. Livingston has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bobbie Livingston, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER.
Preferred Provider Services3025 S Parker Rd Ste 100, Aurora, CO 80014 Directions (303) 481-7030
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Great bedside manner. Truly cares about her patients. Very thorough.
- 42 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
Dr. Livingston accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Livingston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Livingston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Livingston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Livingston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Livingston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.