Overview of Dr. Bobbie Rimel, MD

Dr. Bobbie Rimel, MD is an Oncology Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Peritoneal Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.