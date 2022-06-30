Dr. Alexander has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bobby Alexander, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bobby Alexander, MD
Dr. Bobby Alexander, MD is an Urology Specialist in Palm Desert, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center, Hi-desert Medical Center, Lenox Hill Hospital and Westchester Medical Center.
Dr. Alexander's Office Locations
Valley Urology72650 Fred Waring Dr Ste 104, Palm Desert, CA 92260 Directions (760) 610-8650
Lenox Hill Medical Center100 E 77th St # 4, New York, NY 10075 Directions (212) 434-6300
Emily Rekuc D.o. Inc.79440 Corporate Center Dr Ste 102, La Quinta, CA 92253 Directions (760) 346-1133
David W. Duffner M.d. Medical Corp.1180 N Indian Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 346-1133
Barbara Sinatra Children's Center39000 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 346-1133
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Regional Medical Center
- Hi-desert Medical Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I had a life saving experience with Dr Alexander. I felt confident in his skills and his confident nature. Very experienced. Made the right decisions for me and I would highly recommend Dr. Alexander to anyone who wants to know they’re in good hands.
About Dr. Bobby Alexander, MD
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1235575903
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill/ LIJ- Endourology
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- St Vincents Catholic Med Ctrs Of New York
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Urology
Dr. Alexander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alexander has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Hydronephrosis and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alexander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.
