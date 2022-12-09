See All General Surgeons in Rancho Mirage, CA
Dr. Bobby Bhasker-Rao, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (37)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Bobby Bhasker-Rao, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.

Dr. Bhasker-Rao works at Lite Life Surgery in Rancho Mirage, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Robotic Surgical Solutions
    35900 Bob Hope Dr Ste 205, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 778-5220
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Eisenhower Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Inland Empire Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Bobby Bhasker-Rao, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1154409290
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Californiadavis Medical Center
    • Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center The
    • Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
