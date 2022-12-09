Overview

Dr. Bobby Bhasker-Rao, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Bhasker-Rao works at Lite Life Surgery in Rancho Mirage, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.