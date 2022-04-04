See All Interventional Cardiologists in New Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Bobby Ghosh, MD

Interventional Cardiology
4.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Bobby Ghosh, MD

Dr. Bobby Ghosh, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. 

Dr. Ghosh works at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Dr. Ghosh's Office Locations

    Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
    1 Robert Wood Johnson Pl # 12097, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 724-9085

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
Heart Disease
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 04, 2022
    I am a 58-year-old woman. I went to ER with chest pain. Cardiogram was normal. They sent Dr. Ghosh in to be my cardiologist. I had mild chest pain and arm pain but I knew it was not normal for me. He listens to everything I said but what really impressed me is that he truly believed me and that’s when I knew I would be fine. He did a few more tests and decided that I needed a catheterization. The following day I had one and I had a blockage of 90% he inserted a shunt. I know 100% that if I didn’t get him as my cardiologist that day in the ER I would’ve been sent home and possibly had a heart attack. I truly believe he saved my life. I have the upmost Respect and trust in him. He is now my cardiologist for the last three years.
    Denise — Apr 04, 2022
    About Dr. Bobby Ghosh, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114156080
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bobby Ghosh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghosh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ghosh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ghosh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ghosh works at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Ghosh’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghosh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghosh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghosh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghosh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.