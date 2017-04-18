Overview of Dr. Bobby Jacobs, MD

Dr. Bobby Jacobs, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Jacobs works at Bobby Jacobs, MD in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.