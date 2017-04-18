Dr. Bobby Jacobs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bobby Jacobs, MD
Overview of Dr. Bobby Jacobs, MD
Dr. Bobby Jacobs, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Jacobs works at
Dr. Jacobs' Office Locations
Bobby Jacobs, MD6424 N Portland Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73116 Directions (405) 840-9441
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
This guy has literally gave me a new lease on life. I was grossly overweight, uncomfortable, tired, poor libido, and every negative thing a 55 year old man deals with. I am now extremely fit and look nothing like my age. I have taken the initiative to be more concerned about my mental and physical health. Now after hormone replacement and a Cpap machine, exercise, diet and supplements every day is a good day. If you look good, you feel good. Dr. Jacobs... Thank you!
About Dr. Bobby Jacobs, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Latin
- 1528005725
Education & Certifications
- Tampa Genl Hospital University South Fla
- Okla Meml Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacobs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacobs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacobs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacobs speaks Latin.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.