Overview of Dr. Bobby Kelley, MD

Dr. Bobby Kelley, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton.



Dr. Kelley works at Jones Professional Bldg Pharmacy in Germantown, TN with other offices in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.