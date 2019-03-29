Dr. Bobby Korn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Korn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bobby Korn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bobby Korn, MD
Dr. Bobby Korn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Dr. Korn's Office Locations
Regents of the University of Uc9415 CAMPUS POINT DR, La Jolla, CA 92093 Directions (858) 534-6290
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Korn is the best in his field. He is always willing to listen and has a great personality.
About Dr. Bobby Korn, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Thai
- 1174551006
Education & Certifications
- Ucsd Med Center
- Presbyterian Hosp
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Korn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Korn accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Korn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Korn has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Ectropion of Eyelid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Korn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Korn speaks Spanish and Thai.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Korn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Korn.
