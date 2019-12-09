See All Ophthalmologists in Gastonia, NC
Dr. Bobby McCullen, MD

Ophthalmology
4.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bobby McCullen, MD

Dr. Bobby McCullen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center.

Dr. McCullen works at Dr. John Lowery in Gastonia, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Tear Duct Disorders and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McCullen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gaston Eye Associates
    2325 Aberdeen Blvd Ste A, Gastonia, NC 28054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 853-3937
  2. 2
    Caromont Speciality Surgery
    2511 Court Dr, Gastonia, NC 28054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 671-5600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Caromont Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration, Polymorphic Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 09, 2019
    March calendar moved to cataract from my left eye a few years ago I have had wonderful results from it.
    Dianna — Dec 09, 2019
    About Dr. Bobby McCullen, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1457354284
    Education & Certifications

    • U Nc Sch Med/Nc Meml Hosp
    • Baptist Medical Centers Birmingham Alabama
    • University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
    • Davidson College, Davidson, North Carolina
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bobby McCullen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCullen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCullen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCullen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCullen works at Dr. John Lowery in Gastonia, NC. View the full address on Dr. McCullen’s profile.

    Dr. McCullen has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Tear Duct Disorders and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCullen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. McCullen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCullen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCullen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCullen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

