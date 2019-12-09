Dr. Bobby McCullen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCullen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bobby McCullen, MD
Overview of Dr. Bobby McCullen, MD
Dr. Bobby McCullen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center.
Dr. McCullen's Office Locations
Gaston Eye Associates2325 Aberdeen Blvd Ste A, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 853-3937
Caromont Speciality Surgery2511 Court Dr, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 671-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Caromont Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
March calendar moved to cataract from my left eye a few years ago I have had wonderful results from it.
About Dr. Bobby McCullen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Nc Sch Med/Nc Meml Hosp
- Baptist Medical Centers Birmingham Alabama
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
- Davidson College, Davidson, North Carolina
