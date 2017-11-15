See All Neurologists in New Braunfels, TX
Dr. Bobby Niemann, MD

Neurology
3.1 (10)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bobby Niemann, MD

Dr. Bobby Niemann, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center and Resolute Health Hospital.

Dr. Niemann works at South Texas Surgical Group - New Braunfels in New Braunfels, TX with other offices in Bryan, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Alzheimer's Disease, Migraine and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Niemann's Office Locations

    New Braunfels Neurology
    545 Creekside Xing Ste 222, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 201-0500
    St. Joseph Neurology
    2700 E 29th St Ste 305, Bryan, TX 77802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (979) 690-4825

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
  • Resolute Health Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Alzheimer's Disease
Migraine
Essential Tremor
Alzheimer's Disease
Migraine
Essential Tremor

Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Nov 15, 2017
    Very accommodating and sincere in finding a treatment for my condition. Dr. Neimann and staff are very kind and helpful.
    K. Post in New Braunfels,Tx — Nov 15, 2017
    About Dr. Bobby Niemann, MD

    Neurology
    48 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1275595985
    Education & Certifications

    Scott And White Mem Hospital|University Tx Med Branch Hosps
    University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
    Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bobby Niemann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niemann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Niemann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Niemann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Niemann has seen patients for Alzheimer's Disease, Migraine and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Niemann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Niemann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niemann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Niemann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Niemann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

