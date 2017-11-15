Overview of Dr. Bobby Niemann, MD

Dr. Bobby Niemann, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center and Resolute Health Hospital.



Dr. Niemann works at South Texas Surgical Group - New Braunfels in New Braunfels, TX with other offices in Bryan, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Alzheimer's Disease, Migraine and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.