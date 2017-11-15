Dr. Bobby Niemann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niemann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bobby Niemann, MD
Overview of Dr. Bobby Niemann, MD
Dr. Bobby Niemann, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center and Resolute Health Hospital.
Dr. Niemann's Office Locations
New Braunfels Neurology545 Creekside Xing Ste 222, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (830) 201-0500
St. Joseph Neurology2700 E 29th St Ste 305, Bryan, TX 77802 Directions (979) 690-4825
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
- Resolute Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very accommodating and sincere in finding a treatment for my condition. Dr. Neimann and staff are very kind and helpful.
About Dr. Bobby Niemann, MD
- Neurology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1275595985
Education & Certifications
- Scott And White Mem Hospital|University Tx Med Branch Hosps
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Niemann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Niemann accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Niemann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Niemann works at
Dr. Niemann has seen patients for Alzheimer's Disease, Migraine and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Niemann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Niemann speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Niemann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niemann.
