Dr. Bobby Oommen, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Cooperstown, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adirondack Medical Center - Saranac Lake, Alice Hyde Medical Center, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital and Massena Hospital.



Dr. Oommen works at Interventional Pain Management in Cooperstown, NY with other offices in Oneonta, NY and Plattsburgh, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Coccygeal Pain and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.