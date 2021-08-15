Dr. Bobby Oommen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oommen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bobby Oommen, MD
Overview of Dr. Bobby Oommen, MD
Dr. Bobby Oommen, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Cooperstown, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adirondack Medical Center - Saranac Lake, Alice Hyde Medical Center, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital and Massena Hospital.
Dr. Oommen's Office Locations
Bassett Medical Center1 Atwell Rd, Cooperstown, NY 13326 Directions (607) 547-7835
Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital Oneonta1 Associate Dr, Oneonta, NY 13820 Directions (607) 433-6300
Champlain Spine and Pain Management4 Feathers Dr, Plattsburgh, NY 12901 Directions (518) 324-7246Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Interventional Pain Management21 Railroad Ave, Cooperstown, NY 13326 Directions (607) 547-7835
Hospital Affiliations
- Adirondack Medical Center - Saranac Lake
- Alice Hyde Medical Center
- Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital
- Massena Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful doctor. Compassionate and skillful. Has given me relief with chronic back pain. Good listener and explains well. Would highly recommend.
About Dr. Bobby Oommen, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1750532958
Education & Certifications
- MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oommen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oommen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oommen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oommen has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Coccygeal Pain and Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oommen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Oommen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oommen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oommen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oommen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.