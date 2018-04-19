Dr. Bobby Pervez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pervez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bobby Pervez, MD
Overview
Dr. Bobby Pervez, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Pervez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Regional Specialty Clinic PA1441 Highway 6 Ste 100, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 240-2211
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pervez?
Nice, down to earth and friendly to take to.
About Dr. Bobby Pervez, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1609878461
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pervez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pervez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pervez works at
Dr. Pervez speaks Hindi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Pervez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pervez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pervez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pervez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.