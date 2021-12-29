Dr. Bobby Simpson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simpson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bobby Simpson, DO
Overview of Dr. Bobby Simpson, DO
Dr. Bobby Simpson, DO is a Pulmonologist in Milton, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola and Santa Rosa Medical Center.
Dr. Simpson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Simpson's Office Locations
-
1
Santa Rosa Medical Group - Pulmonology - Milton5992 Berryhill Rd Ste 202, Milton, FL 32570 Directions (850) 626-5375
- 2 2464 Taylor Rd # 215, Wildwood, MO 63040 Directions (786) 802-0829
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Santa Rosa Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Simpson?
I've had great results with Dr. Simpson. He listens to what is bothering or just general questions and response with a full explanation. He actually fixes your health issues or he has mine. He had helped me tremendously.
About Dr. Bobby Simpson, DO
- Pulmonary Disease
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1972555852
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simpson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simpson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simpson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simpson works at
Dr. Simpson has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Pneumonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simpson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Simpson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simpson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simpson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simpson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.