Dr. Bobby Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bobby Smith, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They completed their fellowship with U Hosp/CWRU Sch Med
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
-
1
Piedmont Heart Institute275 Collier Rd NW Ste 500, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 605-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bobby Smith is a wonderful physician. I have been seeing him for years, and I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Bobby Smith, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1013924828
Education & Certifications
- U Hosp/CWRU Sch Med
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
