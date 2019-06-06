Overview of Dr. Bodo Knudsen, MD

Dr. Bodo Knudsen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Manitoba Faculty of Medicine.



Dr. Knudsen works at Ohio State University Urology - OSU Men's Health in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Hydronephrosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.