Dr. Bogdan Cristescu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bogdan Cristescu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA and is affiliated with Aurora Baycare Medical Center and Aurora Medical Center - Bay Area.
Aurora BayCare Medical Center2845 Greenbrier Rd, Green Bay, WI 54311 Directions (715) 732-8000
- Aurora Baycare Medical Center
- Aurora Medical Center - Bay Area
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I found him to be a good listener to whatever questions I asked of him. He explained everything in detail as to the pros and cons of the surgery that I was very skeptical of going through with. I found him to be very reassuring to the surgery I was facing and he talked through many points I’d never thought of. I felt very safe in his hands. Highly recommend him.
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Cristescu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cristescu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cristescu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cristescu has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cristescu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Cristescu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cristescu.
