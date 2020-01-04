Overview of Dr. Bogdan Gheorghiu, MD

Dr. Bogdan Gheorghiu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital and Spartanburg Medical Center.



Dr. Gheorghiu works at BG Neurology in Spartanburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Cerebrovascular Disease and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.