Dr. Bogdan Gheorghiu, MD
Dr. Bogdan Gheorghiu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital and Spartanburg Medical Center.
BG Neurology1071 Boiling Springs Rd, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 577-9107
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital
- Spartanburg Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
His nurses are nice and patient. He treats me for multiple sclorosis(Ms) He listens to all symptoms you are having, changes meds as needed and orders follow ups with labs and images.
- 31 years of experience
- English, Romanian
- North Shore University Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
Dr. Gheorghiu has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Cerebrovascular Disease and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gheorghiu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gheorghiu speaks Romanian.
