Dr. Yerevanian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boghos Yerevanian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Boghos Yerevanian, MD
Dr. Boghos Yerevanian, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine.
They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yerevanian's Office Locations
- 1 16055 Ventura Blvd Ste 645, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 223-9277
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yerevanian literally saved my life. He is more knowledgeable about psychiatry and medicine than most. He cared enough about my mental and physical health to coordinate with my endocrinologist and my primary care physician. He listened carefully, studied test results, gave excellent advice on things I can do to improve my own health, and medicated gently when needed. He is a kind and generous human being, as well as an excellent doctor. At the time that I was seeing him, his Encino staff ( a receptionist) was very good. His Encino office is light and cheery with a gorgeous view of the mountains (a very calming space). He accepted my insurance. Although I waited briefly a few times over the years to be called into his office, I recognize that sometimes other patients are in serious distress. Next time I might be the one one who needs a few extra minutes with him. I highly recommend Dr. Boghos Yerevanian.
About Dr. Boghos Yerevanian, MD
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1457458796
Education & Certifications
- American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yerevanian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yerevanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yerevanian has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yerevanian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yerevanian speaks Arabic.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Yerevanian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yerevanian.
