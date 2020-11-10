See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Wesley Chapel, FL
Dr. Boguslaw Gluszak, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.5 (27)
Map Pin Small Wesley Chapel, FL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Boguslaw Gluszak, MD

Dr. Boguslaw Gluszak, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They graduated from JAGIELLONSKI UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Gluszak works at Tampa Bay Psychiatric Services Pl in Wesley Chapel, FL with other offices in Bradenton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gluszak's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tampa Bay Psychiatric Services Pl
    3848 Flatiron Loop Unit 102, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 699-4020
  2. 2
    1767 Lakewood Ranch Blvd, Bradenton, FL 34211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 699-4020

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Asperger Syndrome
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Asperger Syndrome

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Nov 10, 2020
    Great doctor, very caring and very helpful. Highly recommend. Works great with my teen son.
    — Nov 10, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Boguslaw Gluszak, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    NPI Number
    • 1689632994
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • JAGIELLONSKI UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
