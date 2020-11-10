Dr. Boguslaw Gluszak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gluszak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Boguslaw Gluszak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Boguslaw Gluszak, MD
Dr. Boguslaw Gluszak, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They graduated from JAGIELLONSKI UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Gluszak works at
Dr. Gluszak's Office Locations
Tampa Bay Psychiatric Services Pl3848 Flatiron Loop Unit 102, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 699-4020
- 2 1767 Lakewood Ranch Blvd, Bradenton, FL 34211 Directions (813) 699-4020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gluszak?
Great doctor, very caring and very helpful. Highly recommend. Works great with my teen son.
About Dr. Boguslaw Gluszak, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English, Polish
- 1689632994
Education & Certifications
- JAGIELLONSKI UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gluszak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gluszak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gluszak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gluszak speaks Polish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Gluszak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gluszak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gluszak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gluszak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.