Dr. Bohdan Batorfalvy, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bohdan Batorfalvy, DPM
Dr. Bohdan Batorfalvy, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY.
Mount Kisco Medical Group PC90 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 241-1050
Mount Kisco Medical Group PC185 Route 312, Brewster, NY 10509 Directions (845) 278-7000
The Ambulatory Surgery Center of Westchester34 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 244-6759
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Dr. Batorfalvy is a wonderful podiatrist. We were referred to him because another podiatrist in the same group no longer wanted to treat us. Dr. B is very friendly, caring and concerned and knows how to deal with the elderly. I highly recommend him.
Dr. Batorfalvy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Batorfalvy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Batorfalvy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Batorfalvy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Batorfalvy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Batorfalvy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.