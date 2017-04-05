See All Podiatrists in Mount Kisco, NY
Dr. Bohdan Batorfalvy, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Mount Kisco, NY
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Bohdan Batorfalvy, DPM

Dr. Bohdan Batorfalvy, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. 

Dr. Batorfalvy works at Mount Kisco Medical Group in Mount Kisco, NY with other offices in Brewster, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Batorfalvy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mount Kisco Medical Group PC
    90 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 241-1050
  2. 2
    Mount Kisco Medical Group PC
    185 Route 312, Brewster, NY 10509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 278-7000
  3. 3
    The Ambulatory Surgery Center of Westchester
    34 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 244-6759

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Bohdan Batorfalvy, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386066439
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Batorfalvy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Batorfalvy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Batorfalvy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Batorfalvy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Batorfalvy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Batorfalvy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

