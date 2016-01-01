See All Emergency Medicine Doctors / Intensivists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Bohdan Minczak, MD

Emergency Medicine
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Bohdan Minczak, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Minczak works at Dept of Emergency Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dept of Emergency Medicine
    2301 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Department of Emergency Medicine
    1020 Sansom St Ste 239, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Detoxification Evaluation
Alcohol Withdrawal
Burn Injuries
Detoxification Evaluation
Alcohol Withdrawal
Burn Injuries

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Bohdan Minczak, MD

    Specialties
    • Emergency Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1396738456
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Thos Jefferson University Hospital
    Internship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Minczak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Minczak works at Dept of Emergency Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Minczak’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Minczak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minczak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minczak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minczak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

