Dr. Bojana Bojovic, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bojovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bojana Bojovic, DDS
Overview
Dr. Bojana Bojovic, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Battle Creek, MI.
Dr. Bojovic works at
Locations
-
1
Highland Avenue Family Dentistry105 Highland Ave Ste 2, Battle Creek, MI 49015 Directions (269) 246-8903
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bojovic?
Wonderful dentist and caring human being. Your concerns become her concern
About Dr. Bojana Bojovic, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1801203351
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bojovic accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bojovic using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bojovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bojovic works at
Dr. Bojovic has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bojovic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bojovic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bojovic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.