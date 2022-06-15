Dr. Bokran Won, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Won is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bokran Won, MD
Dr. Bokran Won, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Red Bank, NJ. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Riverview Medical Center1 Riverview Plz Fl 2, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Directions (732) 838-4988
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
- First Health
- QualCare
I have been going to Dr. Won and Riverview for my mammo's for years now. She is a fantastic doctor and I have all the confidence in her and Riverview. She is caring and compassionate and one of the smartest doctors I have ever met. I can write all the things that make her an excellent doctor but I would be writing a book.
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1023049194
- Morristown Mem Hospital
- Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences
- Diagnostic Radiology
Dr. Won has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Won speaks Korean.
