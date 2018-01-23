Dr. Bolanle Akinronbi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akinronbi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bolanle Akinronbi, MD
Dr. Bolanle Akinronbi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Newark Beth Israel Medical Center201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 437-5713
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Akinronbi is very caring, attentive and responsive. I have made a lot of progress with her.
- Psychiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1912290602
- SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Akinronbi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akinronbi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Akinronbi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Akinronbi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Akinronbi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akinronbi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akinronbi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akinronbi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.