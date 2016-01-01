See All Hematologists in Goshen, IN
Dr. Bolanle Adepoju, MD

Hematology & Oncology
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bolanle Adepoju, MD

Dr. Bolanle Adepoju, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Goshen, IN. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILORIN / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital.

Dr. Adepoju works at Goshen Center for Cancer Care in Goshen, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Adepoju's Office Locations

    Goshen Center for Cancer Care
    200 High Park Ave, Goshen, IN 46526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Bolanle Adepoju, MD

    • Hematology & Oncology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1811296668
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF ILORIN / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Goshen Health Hospital

    Dr. Bolanle Adepoju, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adepoju is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Adepoju has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Adepoju works at Goshen Center for Cancer Care in Goshen, IN. View the full address on Dr. Adepoju’s profile.

    Dr. Adepoju has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adepoju.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adepoju, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adepoju appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

