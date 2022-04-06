Dr. Olusola has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bolarinwa Olusola, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bolarinwa Olusola, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from XINXIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UT Health North Campus Tyler and UT Health Tyler.
Locations
University Texas Health Scien Center11937 US Highway 271, Tyler, TX 75708 Directions (903) 877-7777Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ut Health Tyler1000 S Beckham Ave, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 877-7162
- 3 3601 4th St Dept Of, Lubbock, TX 79430 Directions (806) 762-5842
Hospital Affiliations
- UT Health North Campus Tyler
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bolarinwa Olusola, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1790775724
Education & Certifications
- XINXIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olusola accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olusola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olusola has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olusola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Olusola. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olusola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olusola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olusola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.