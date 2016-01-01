See All Ophthalmologists in Millburn, NJ
Dr. Boleslav Kotlyar, MD

Ophthalmology
0.0 (0)
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Boleslav Kotlyar, MD

Dr. Boleslav Kotlyar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Millburn, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center.

Dr. Kotlyar works at STEVEN T DEAK MD in Millburn, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kotlyar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vitreous Retina Macula Specialists of Nj
    306 Main St Ste 2, Millburn, NJ 07041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 467-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clara Maass Medical Center

Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye

Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye
Acute Endophthalmitis
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
B-Scan Ultrasound
Cataract
Chorioretinal Scars
Chorioretinitis
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Dry Eyes
Endophthalmitis
Eye Infections
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Floaters
Glaucoma
Keratitis
Macular Hole
Nearsightedness
Ocular Hypertension
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye
Progressive High Myopia
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Acquired Coloboma
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Blindness
Cataract Removal Surgery
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chalazion
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
Esotropia
Exotropia
Eye Cancer
Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders
Farsightedness
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma Surgery
Herpetic Keratitis
Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Iridocyclitis
Juvenile Macular Degeneration
Keratoconus
Lazy Eye
Macular Edema
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Migraine
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Pinguecula
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Presbyopia
Pterygium
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemangioma
Retinal Ischemia
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Retinoschisis
Senile Cataracts
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Visual Field Defects
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Boleslav Kotlyar, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • SUNY Downstate Medical/ University Hosp of Brooklyn
    Residency
    Internship
    • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kotlyar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kotlyar works at STEVEN T DEAK MD in Millburn, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Kotlyar’s profile.

    Dr. Kotlyar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kotlyar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kotlyar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kotlyar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

