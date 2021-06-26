Dr. Bolkar Sahinler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sahinler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bolkar Sahinler, MD
Overview
Dr. Bolkar Sahinler, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They graduated from Ankara Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi and is affiliated with Covenant Hospital Plainview, Covenant Medical Center and Midland Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Sahinler works at
Locations
Lubbock Spine Institute3419 22nd St, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 796-3000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Hospital Plainview
- Covenant Medical Center
- Midland Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sahinler and staff are very caring and friendly. I have been going to him for years for my fibromyalgia and carpal tunnel. He is great! Love going there for my pain.
About Dr. Bolkar Sahinler, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Turkish
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University HSC
- Texas Tech
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- Ankara Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi
- University Of Ankara
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sahinler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sahinler has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Herniated Disc and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sahinler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sahinler speaks Turkish.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Sahinler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sahinler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sahinler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sahinler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.