Overview of Dr. Bong-Soo Kim, MD

Dr. Bong-Soo Kim, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Catholic University Of Korea, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Temple University Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at TEMPLE UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Myelopathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.