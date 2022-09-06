Dr. Bong-Soo Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bong-Soo Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bong-Soo Kim, MD
Dr. Bong-Soo Kim, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Catholic University Of Korea, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Temple University Hospital.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
Temple University Hospital3401 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19140
Hospital Affiliations
- Temple University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PA Insurance Services
- Peach State Health Plan
- QualCare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kim performed a very complicated and delicate surgery, fusing T6-10 due to Stage 4 metastatic breast CA. My wife is alive and walking. Thank you for many years of training and experience. I would highly recommend Dr. Kim to anyone needing neurosurgery!
About Dr. Bong-Soo Kim, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1053553487
Education & Certifications
- Neuro-Oncology and Stereotaxis-Cleveland Clinic
- Neurosurgery-Temple University Hospital
- Catholic University Of Korea, College Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
