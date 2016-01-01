Dr. Bonhomme Prudhomme, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prudhomme is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bonhomme Prudhomme, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Morgantown, WV.
1
West Virginia University Hospitals1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 293-1317Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Uha Family Medicine Lab1 Stadium Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-4000
3
Healthworks Rehab and Fitness6040 University Town Centre Dr, Morgantown, WV 26501 Directions (304) 598-4830
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1992877872
Dr. Prudhomme has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prudhomme accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prudhomme has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prudhomme has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prudhomme on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Prudhomme has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prudhomme.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prudhomme, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prudhomme appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.