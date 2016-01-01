Overview of Dr. Bonhomme Prudhomme, MD

Dr. Bonhomme Prudhomme, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Morgantown, WV.



Dr. Prudhomme works at Wvu Medicine Hospitals And Institutes in Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.