Overview

Dr. Boni Elewski, MD is a Dermatologist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University.



Dr. Elewski works at The University Of Alabama At Birmingham in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Ringworm and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.