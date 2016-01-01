Overview of Dr. Boni-Jo Silbernagel, DPM

Dr. Boni-Jo Silbernagel, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center, Essentia Health - Moose Lake, Essentia Health-Deer River and Essentia Health-Virginia.



Dr. Silbernagel works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN with other offices in Deer River, MN, Grand Rapids, MN, Moose Lake, MN and Virginia, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.