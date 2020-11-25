Overview of Dr. Boniface Ndubisi, MD

Dr. Boniface Ndubisi, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Margate, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Ndubisi works at Southeast Gynecological Specialty PA in Margate, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Open and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.