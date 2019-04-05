Dr. Bonita Kozma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kozma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bonita Kozma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bonita Kozma, MD is a Dermatologist in San Diego, CA. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Dr. Kozma works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UCSD Dermatology8899 University Center Ln Ste 350, San Diego, CA 92122 Directions (858) 657-8322
- 2 4168 Front St Lowr Level, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (858) 657-8322
-
3
Uc San Diego200 W Arbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (800) 926-8273
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kozma?
I have seen her twice. I had a very good impression. She was very thorough checking my skin. On the second visit I told her about a little “white head” on my cheek. She went back to look at my records and came back (when I was ready to leave the office) to tell me that she needed to “freeze” that area, and she did. It was a little painful. She told me to make another appointment in one month and cancel if everything was good. And yes, I didn’t have to go back. She is wonderful!
About Dr. Bonita Kozma, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1659654598
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kozma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kozma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kozma works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kozma. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kozma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kozma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kozma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.