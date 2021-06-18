Dr. Bonnie Beaver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beaver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bonnie Beaver, MD
Overview of Dr. Bonnie Beaver, MD
Dr. Bonnie Beaver, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Hills, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center and West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.
Dr. Beaver's Office Locations
Michael J. Roberts MD Inc.7230 Medical Center Dr Ste 602, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 888-3437
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Providence Health Plans
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I’m so surprised to see 1 star ratings with no review. Very suspicious. Dr. Beaver is awesome. I’ve been her patient for many years and she delivered my son through many complications. He’s a healthy 15 year old now. I highly recommend Dr. Beaver.
About Dr. Bonnie Beaver, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Wash Hospital Center
- Washington Hospital Center
- Medical College Of Pennsylvania
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Beaver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beaver accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beaver has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Perimenopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beaver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Beaver speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Beaver. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beaver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beaver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beaver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.