Dr. Bonnie Chen, MD

Internal Medicine
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bonnie Chen, MD

Dr. Bonnie Chen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from BLOOMINGTON NORMAL SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY.

Dr. Chen works at Weight No More in Temecula, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Weight No More
    31537 Rancho Pueblo Rd Ste 105, Temecula, CA 92592 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 699-0848

Experience & Treatment Frequency

About Dr. Bonnie Chen, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • 40 years of experience
  • English
  • 1750373486
Education & Certifications

  • BLOOMINGTON NORMAL SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY
